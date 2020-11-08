Virginia Ann RamirezDecember 1, 1957 - October 28, 2020Virginia was born in Maryland, to two loving parents Frank and Caroline. She was the youngest of four children: Mary, Russell, Patricia and Virginia. She had very fond memories of her childhood and where she grew up.She was lucky enough to find the love of her life 5 years ago, Danny, and we have never seen her happier. Sadly, she leaves behind a wonderful husband, 5 wonderful children: Tiffany, Jason, Terri, Kathy and Joshua, and 10 grandchildren.There will never be any words that could fully describe our mother. She was one of the nicest people you could have ever known. She loved her family with all she had, and we loved her just as much. You know you had the best Momma in the world when friends claim her as a second Mom. That was our mom. Sadly, we never got to say goodbye, or that we loved her one last time, or that she is the best Momma anyone could ever ask for.We can only hope we are even half the person she was and be just as good to our kids as she was to us. She was the last person on Earth to deserve this. She was the most amazing, beautiful, generous, kindest, silliest, wisest, and compassionate person we know. She always took an issue and turned it into a positive during dark times. She always had a way to cheer us up when we were down. It was not only us that she had this gift with but anyone she talked to; she was always willing to lend an ear no matter what was going on in her life. She made the world a better and brighter place. She was not only an amazing Mom, but she was the best Grandma any grandkid could ask for. She loved all her grandbabies like they were her own kids (maybe even more than us). She was and still is the rock of our family.Thank you, Mom, for always being there for us, we love you, and you will be missed more than you'll ever know.