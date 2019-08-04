Guest Book View Sign Service Information Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 (209)-599-3413 Graveside service 10:00 AM Ripon Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Sipma

Feb 17, 1940 - Jul 30, 2019

Virginia Sipma passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019 in Manteca at the age of 79. Virginia was born on February 17, 1940 in Marysville, California to Horace and Hattie Fields. She has been a resident of Manteca for the past 65 years.

Virginia was a charter board member of Sierra Salem Christian Homes. She was a sweet, kind, humble, hard-working lady with a servant's heart. She loved her Lord and Savior and was a devote Christian woman. Virginia will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always made sure her cupboard was full of "goodies" for her grandkids and great grandkids and always gave the best hugs.

Virginia leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Art Sipma, her children, Sherry Gains (Mike), Allen Sipma (Janis) and Tracy Sipma, her grandchildren, Jennifer De Vost (Erec), Melissa Marques (Ryan), Brandon Jenkins (Kelli), Rebeka Aquino (Eugene), Makayla Sipma and Vance Sipma, along with 5 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son, Danny Sipma.

Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Sipma family. A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, August 7 at 10 AM at Ripon Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM at First Christian Reformed Church, 305 Boesch Drive in Ripon. Please consider donations in Virginia's memory to Sierra Salem Christian Homes: PO Box 86 Ripon, CA, 95366.

www.cvobituaries.com



Virginia SipmaFeb 17, 1940 - Jul 30, 2019Virginia Sipma passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019 in Manteca at the age of 79. Virginia was born on February 17, 1940 in Marysville, California to Horace and Hattie Fields. She has been a resident of Manteca for the past 65 years.Virginia was a charter board member of Sierra Salem Christian Homes. She was a sweet, kind, humble, hard-working lady with a servant's heart. She loved her Lord and Savior and was a devote Christian woman. Virginia will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always made sure her cupboard was full of "goodies" for her grandkids and great grandkids and always gave the best hugs.Virginia leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Art Sipma, her children, Sherry Gains (Mike), Allen Sipma (Janis) and Tracy Sipma, her grandchildren, Jennifer De Vost (Erec), Melissa Marques (Ryan), Brandon Jenkins (Kelli), Rebeka Aquino (Eugene), Makayla Sipma and Vance Sipma, along with 5 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her son, Danny Sipma.Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Sipma family. A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, August 7 at 10 AM at Ripon Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM at First Christian Reformed Church, 305 Boesch Drive in Ripon. Please consider donations in Virginia's memory to Sierra Salem Christian Homes: PO Box 86 Ripon, CA, 95366. Published in the Modesto Bee on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close