Vivian Ann McNulty

Vivian Ann Truman McNulty

July 4, 1944 - February 7, 2020

Vivian Anne Truman McNulty was born on the Fourth of July in 1944 in Modesto. Her father, Howard G. Truman, was a machinist and raced homing pigeons while her mother, Gertrude, was a housewife with a famously green thumb. Vivian was proud to grow up in West Modesto. She was a creative person and always enjoyed fixing things to try and figure out how everything worked. She was beautiful, crafty, loving, and really funny. Three days after her 58th wedding anniversary, she lost her long battle with Alzheimer's.

She and her older brother, Ken, had a good rural upbringing filled with pranks and a variety of animals around the house. She attended James Marshall School and Mark Twain Junior High and graduated from Modesto High.

It was at Mark Twain Jr. High that she met the love of her life, Michael McNulty. They became quite the Modesto High School couple with Mike active in sports and Vivian active in the drafting and architecture department where she was so skilled that she even had her own office. She loved to dance ballet and run. Mike and Vivian always loved to dance at the school dances and she loved Johnny Mathis music.

Her daughter Kelly was born in 1962 and Rebecca was born in 1965. She had her hands full with a chronically ill Rebecca with many trips and stays at the Children's Hospital in Oakland. She would later get involved with the Northern California Kidney Foundation. Vivian was a Girl Scout leader for her girls, which started a long family tradition of girl scouts. Vivian's sensibility with money and her accomplished technical skills helped Vivian do household repairs, buy their cars, and become a very good homemaker.

Mike was transferred to Denver where she would open her own very successful salvage company. During their stay in Denver, they made lifelong friends and regularly drove back to Modesto, nonstop, in an old green pick up named Beulah with a camper shell.

They returned to Modesto in 1980 and lived on Harvard in the College Area. She loved remodeling and decorating that home. Soon after, she decided to open a candy store in Downtown Modesto called Ruffles on I Street. She and daughter Kelly ran this store, frequently going on chocolate buying trips to the Bay Area and creating wonderful tasty treats that were loved all over downtown. This was a treat for her grand daughter Jennifer who quickly became the star of everything.

She saved money like squirrels save nuts and was largely responsible in making themselves financially stable so that Mike was ultimately able to start his own company, Sierra Pacific Warehouse Group, in 1987. She would sell the candy store that later became Beckles, which just recently closed.

They moved to a new home on the Spring Creek golf course in Ripon and started remodeling all over again. Vivian was a natural golfer with a big loopy swing and could literally hit the ball wherever she needed to, winning many golf tournaments, both locally and regionally. She and Mike would travel to Ripon England as part of the Ripon / Ripon exchange and they loved to host and stay with their British friends in Yorkshire.

She loved her granddaughters and enjoyed many travel trips to Maui. She loved to try to embarrass her granddaughters even sometimes mooning them from her car or teasing them about non-existent tattoos. She became ill with Lupus so the Maui sun exposure became difficult, so her travels took her to Ireland, France, England, Mexico and more. She loved her family trips but once she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Mike took her anywhere she wanted to go.

She was deeply interested in family genealogy and would travel to visit old family homes across the USA and the UK and loved taking her granddaughters to explore old cemeteries and find old farmhouses. Vivian was an accomplished artist and painter who loved pastels, knitting, embroidery, and felting – skills that her daughter Rebecca and would learn. She loved to take her granddaughters shopping and out to dinner and endlessly entertained them.

She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at 58 and this cruel disease progressively destroyed her memory, but her amazing personality, quick wit, light, and energy will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her. She was so glad that she was still present for her granddaughter Madison's wedding and got to meet Jennifer's fiancé Joe and Abigail's fiancé Harrison. On the last day of her life, she learned that she was going to be a great grandmother to Madison and Ryan's baby and she smiled.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents and her son Matthew. She is survived by her husband Michael, her daughters Rebecca (Chris) Murphy and Kelly McNulty, her brother Ken Truman, and her grandchildren Jennifer McNulty, Madison (Ryan) Leupp and Abigail Murphy.

Funeral services will be private and remembrances are requested to be sent to Howard Training Center to support their efforts to prepare and train those with disabilities for a meaningful place in our community. 209-538-4000 or

www.cvobituaries.com





