Vivian Elizabeth Wheeland
1922 - 2020
Vivian Elizabeth Wheeland, 97 of Patterson passed away Wednesday, August 5th at English Oaks Convalescent Hospital in Modesto.
Mrs. Wheeland was born in Fosston, Minnesota and was a resident of Patterson for 84 years. She was a homemaker and a cafeteria worker in the Patterson District School system for 10 years. Vivian was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Patterson and taught Sunday School there for many years. She was also a member of the Women of Life Group. Vivian enjoyed cooking, sewing and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Wheeland is survived by her sons, Vernon Wheeland of Crows Landing, William (Dolores) Wheeland of Patterson, Dennis (Rhonda) Wheeland of Patterson; daughters, Carolyn (Lou) Pickett of Modesto, Diana Wheeland of Patterson, Cynthia (Michael) Hoehn of Reno and Mary (Jose) Garcia of Modesto; 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Wheeland, sons Ron Wheeland and Daniel Wheeland, two brothers and two sisters.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday August 12th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Patterson District Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson
450 W Las Palmas Ave.
Patterson, CA 95363
(209) 892-6112
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 8, 2020
I Love you Aunt Vivian! The next time I see you it will be in heaven!
Love Lynne hugs and kisses
Lynne Scott
Family
