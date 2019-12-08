Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Felton. View Sign Service Information Monte's Chapel Of The Hills 330 Red Hill Ave San Anselmo , CA 94960 (415)-453-8440 Send Flowers Obituary





Vivian Margaret Felton died peacefully in San Rafael on November 30, 2019 after 99 years of kindness, generosity, curiosity and grace. She started her journey in Modesto as a foster child and, with the love and caring of many successful foster families, emerged from her adventure as a person beautiful in every way. She met Laurie James Felton at 13, and never got over him. They would be married many years later. Vivian matriculated from Modesto JC to San Jose State where she earned her teaching degree, sparking a love of learning and children. Her career in elementary education spanned multiple grades, but 1st grade was her favorite. She also picked up the teacher's habit of saving everything, both for the memories and the reality that teachers never have enough supplies (even after they've retired from teaching.)

Married life took her to California's central coast, but eventually she made it to beloved San Francisco and Ross. She was an avid school and community volunteer, and one of the original team that created the Ross School Art Program. Her original floral arrangements enlivened Laurel House (Marin Art and Garden Center) for decades, and she was especially dedicated to Side by Side (née Sunny Hills Services) for over 30 years.

She reared two children, Paul (m. DD) and Suzanne (m. Kevin), of whom she was very proud. She came to be blessed with and love deeply five grandchildren, and one great-grandson, whose name she knew till the end.

Celebration of her life will occur at St. Anselm Church in San Anselmo in the near future. Donations in lieu of flowers to Side by Side in San Anselmo are most welcome.

www.cvobituaries.com



Vivian Margaret FeltonVivian Margaret Felton died peacefully in San Rafael on November 30, 2019 after 99 years of kindness, generosity, curiosity and grace. She started her journey in Modesto as a foster child and, with the love and caring of many successful foster families, emerged from her adventure as a person beautiful in every way. She met Laurie James Felton at 13, and never got over him. They would be married many years later. Vivian matriculated from Modesto JC to San Jose State where she earned her teaching degree, sparking a love of learning and children. Her career in elementary education spanned multiple grades, but 1st grade was her favorite. She also picked up the teacher's habit of saving everything, both for the memories and the reality that teachers never have enough supplies (even after they've retired from teaching.)Married life took her to California's central coast, but eventually she made it to beloved San Francisco and Ross. She was an avid school and community volunteer, and one of the original team that created the Ross School Art Program. Her original floral arrangements enlivened Laurel House (Marin Art and Garden Center) for decades, and she was especially dedicated to Side by Side (née Sunny Hills Services) for over 30 years.She reared two children, Paul (m. DD) and Suzanne (m. Kevin), of whom she was very proud. She came to be blessed with and love deeply five grandchildren, and one great-grandson, whose name she knew till the end.Celebration of her life will occur at St. Anselm Church in San Anselmo in the near future. Donations in lieu of flowers to Side by Side in San Anselmo are most welcome. Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close