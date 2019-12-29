Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Grischott. View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Service 2:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian Josephine Grischott

Nov. 1, 1925 - Dec. 26, 2019

Vivian Grischott, a resident of Crows Landing for the last 60 years, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday morning. She was 94 years old.

Vivian was born in Calabasas, CA and raised in the San Fernando Valley. She graduated from Canoga Park High School in 1943. After marrying the love of her life, Pete Grischott, they owned and operated a Cattle Business on the corner of Carpenter and W. Main for many years. Vivian worked for Banquet Foods from 1969 until her retirement in 1987. In her spare time, she loved to garden, play cards and jumbles, and adored her pets. A woman of faith, she was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Patterson.

Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, Pete; her sons, Peter and Vincent; her parents, John and Theresa Muzny; and her three siblings: Victor, Grace and Emily. She is survived by her daughters, Simone Zipser and Marci (Scott) Grischott-Cole; her grandchildren: Andrea (Hoss) Khatami, Kimberly (Elio) Nunes; Vince (Arlene) Zipser, Brandon (McKenzie) Cole and Kelly (Scottie) Gregory; and her great-grandchildren: Cameron, Claire, Abbigail, Eli, Anneke, Scott and Jamison.

We would especially like to thank Vivian's caregivers, Mareesa and Tessa, for all the love and care they gave to our mother in the final months of her life.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a Catholic service at 2 p.m., on Monday, January 6, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the service, Vivian will be laid to rest with her husband, and next to her loving sons, at Turlock Memorial Park.

In Vivian's honor, memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Stanislaus at 4733 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto, CA 95357 or to the Mountain View Fire District at 9633 Crows Landing Rd., Crows Landing, CA 95313.

