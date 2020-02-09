Vivian Elise Martinez
Aug 6, 1942 - Feb 3, 2020
Vivian Elise Martinez, passed away on February 3, 2020 in Modesto, CA.
Vivian was born in Stockton, CA to Jose Cruz Garcia and Pasquala Orosco on August 6, 1942. She and Mike Martinez have been married for 60 years.
Vivian is preceded in death by her parents Jose Cruz Garcia and Pasquala Orosco, brothers; Ralph Garcia, Sr., Carlos Garcia, Francisco Garcia, Elias Garcia, Rogelio Garcia, Manual Garcia, Lugardo Garcia, Jesus Garcia, Roberto Garcia, and sisters; Ruth Curly, Theresa Coleman, Patricia Worden.
Vivian is survived by her husband Mike Martinez, daughters; Teresa La Rocca and Lorri Velasco, and Son; Juan Martinez, Grandchildren Nicole Rush, Alexandrea Graspointner, Jack La Rocca, Miguel Velasco, Barbara La Rocca, Matthew Martinez, Victoria Marie Light and 4 great-grandchildren.
There will be a Visitation from 5:00 – 8:00PM with a Vigil/Rosary at 6:00PM on February 12, 2020 at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave., Modesto. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00AM, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 505 W. Granger Ave., Modesto with Burial to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 1141 Scenic Dr., Modesto.
