Wallace D. "Wally" Heard
June 22, 1930 - December 1, 2020
Riverbank, California - Wallace D. "Wally" Heard was born in Los Angeles, California to B.D. and Ida M. (Skiles) Heard. He passed away at the age of 90 years on December 1, 2020. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He married Pauline Blixt and they were married for 68 years. Upon his discharge from the Air Force, he worked at what was then California Blowpipe, now Hogan Manufacturing, for 24 years. Entering upon a new career, he worked at the Hetch Hetchy Water and Power Department for the City of San Francisco at Moccasin until his retirement in 1993.
His parents and his brother Roland Heard precede Wally in death. He is survived by his wife, Pauline; his children, Julie (Ken) Hasley, Neal (Ruth) Heard, Arlene (Richard) Park and Clay (Lorrie) Heard; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. We would like to thank Chancellor Manor and Community Hospice for their care of Wally for the past 16 months following his stroke.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be held, Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Burwood Cemetery, 28321 E. River Rd., Escalon, CA 95320. In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Community Hospice, 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, CA 95356. To send the family your condolences, please visit Wally's tribute page at www.deeganfuneralchapels.com
