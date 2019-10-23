Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lakewood Funeral Home 900 Santa Fe Ave Hughson , CA 95326 (209)-883-0411 Celebration of Life 9:30 AM St. Paul's Episcopal Church Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wallace H. Ruch Jr.

July 11, 1929 - Oct 1, 2019

Modesto — Wallace Henry Ruch, Jr., 90, died peacefully surrounded by all his beloved children on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Wally is reunited in death with his sweetheart wife Catharine (Shepard) Ruch, his parents Wallace Sr. and Elizabeth (Coy) Ruch, brother Giles and his grandson, Justin Ruch. He is survived by his six children: Wallace III (Kathi) of Modesto, Stephen (Kathleen) of Sacramento, John (Leah) of Morgan Hill, Elizabeth Gates (Dave) of Cameron Park, Louise Wortham (Anthony) of Chico, and Mary Cline (David) of Modesto, seventeen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Born July 11, 1929, in Osceola, PA, Wally graduated from Utica Free Academy (high school) in Utica, New York. He received a degree in Political Science from Princeton University. Wally married the love of his life, Catharine on Christmas Day in 1951. He proudly served in the US Army in the Central Intelligence Corps both in Baltimore, MD, and Kaiserslautern, Germany. After returning to civilian life, Wally pursued and received a Doctorate of Optometry from Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. In 1959, he began his optometry practice in Modesto, CA.

While practicing optometry for more than forty years, Wally and his wife Catharine together raised three sons and three daughters and were very active in the community. Wally built a sailboat; the El Toro in which he sailed with his children. There were many family camping and backpacking trips. A favorite campfire memory is when Wally would recite "The Cremation of Sam McGee" poem for his kids and later for his grandchildren. He devoted much time to both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and loved backpacking in the Sierra. For more than a dozen years he volunteered at Muir Trail Girl Scout camp where he was known affectionately by his camp name, Hawkeye. Wally loved to sing in the choir at St. Paul's Episcopal Church and his interest in good music extended to his serving as both a board member and president of the Modesto Community Concert Association. He served as president in the CA Optometric Association and was an active Kiwanis member. Wally served on the Vestry and was dedicated to helping at St. Paul's Church together with his wife Catharine. In his retirement years, he continued to play in multiple bridge groups and was active in Sons In Retirement and enjoyed many travels.

Over the years, Wally and Catharine opened their hearts and home to many people from near and far and have certainly shared love, comfort and gratitude. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Wally's name to . A celebration of life will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, November 2nd at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Modesto.

www.cvobituaries.com



Wallace H. Ruch Jr.July 11, 1929 - Oct 1, 2019Modesto — Wallace Henry Ruch, Jr., 90, died peacefully surrounded by all his beloved children on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.Wally is reunited in death with his sweetheart wife Catharine (Shepard) Ruch, his parents Wallace Sr. and Elizabeth (Coy) Ruch, brother Giles and his grandson, Justin Ruch. He is survived by his six children: Wallace III (Kathi) of Modesto, Stephen (Kathleen) of Sacramento, John (Leah) of Morgan Hill, Elizabeth Gates (Dave) of Cameron Park, Louise Wortham (Anthony) of Chico, and Mary Cline (David) of Modesto, seventeen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.Born July 11, 1929, in Osceola, PA, Wally graduated from Utica Free Academy (high school) in Utica, New York. He received a degree in Political Science from Princeton University. Wally married the love of his life, Catharine on Christmas Day in 1951. He proudly served in the US Army in the Central Intelligence Corps both in Baltimore, MD, and Kaiserslautern, Germany. After returning to civilian life, Wally pursued and received a Doctorate of Optometry from Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon. In 1959, he began his optometry practice in Modesto, CA.While practicing optometry for more than forty years, Wally and his wife Catharine together raised three sons and three daughters and were very active in the community. Wally built a sailboat; the El Toro in which he sailed with his children. There were many family camping and backpacking trips. A favorite campfire memory is when Wally would recite "The Cremation of Sam McGee" poem for his kids and later for his grandchildren. He devoted much time to both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and loved backpacking in the Sierra. For more than a dozen years he volunteered at Muir Trail Girl Scout camp where he was known affectionately by his camp name, Hawkeye. Wally loved to sing in the choir at St. Paul's Episcopal Church and his interest in good music extended to his serving as both a board member and president of the Modesto Community Concert Association. He served as president in the CA Optometric Association and was an active Kiwanis member. Wally served on the Vestry and was dedicated to helping at St. Paul's Church together with his wife Catharine. In his retirement years, he continued to play in multiple bridge groups and was active in Sons In Retirement and enjoyed many travels.Over the years, Wally and Catharine opened their hearts and home to many people from near and far and have certainly shared love, comfort and gratitude. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Wally's name to . A celebration of life will be held at 9:30 AM on Saturday, November 2nd at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Modesto. Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close