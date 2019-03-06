Walter Earl Brown
Sep 5, 1958 – Feb 8, 2019
Walter Earl Brown, 60 of Modesto went to meet our lord after a brave battle with cancer.
Mr. Brown was raised in Grayson and graduated from Patterson High School.
Mr. Brown is survived by his wife, Janice; daughters, Angela, Analisa, Amy and Alana; son, Samuel; two grandchildren; parents, Jack and Jackie; brothers, Jim and Tom.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 9th at the Trinity United Presbyterian Church in Modesto.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 6, 2019