Walter O. Heath

January 22, 1934- February 6, 2019

Walter Otis Heath died on February 6th surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on January 25, 1934. In 1967, he married Bonnie Bell Riley. Walter was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonnie. He attended church at Bethel Tabernacle in Ceres and was also passionate about his Nursing Home Ministry. Walter was a quiet, spiritual man of simple pleasures and loved spending time with his family and friends. His family expresses its deepest gratitude to Community Hospice for leading them through a difficult process.Donations in his memory can be made to:United Samaritan House of Turlock, Community Hospice or the . An internment is scheduled for Friday, February 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson with a Celebration of Life at Bethel Tabernacle in Ceres immediately after the service. For more information on his life please see the website:www.lakewoodhughson.com

