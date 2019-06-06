Walter Kilby
November 22, 1937-June 3rd 2019
Walt Kilby, a Christian man entered into the arms of his loving Savior on June 3rd, 2019. He was born on November 22nd, 1937 in Oklahoma and grew up in Patterson CA. He is survived by his loving Wife Betty, who was by his side when he passed. Walt leaves behind seven children, and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He was a business owner of Kilby's appliance. Viewing will be held at Salas Brothers funeral home 419 Scenic drive on Thursday, June 6th between 4 and 8 PM. The service will be held on Friday June 7th at 10 AM at Orangeburg Baptist Church 313 Orangeburg Ave. Modesto Ca. followed by a graveside service at Patterson Cemetery at 10800 State Highway 33
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 6, 2019