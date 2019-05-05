Metzger, Walter
Jan 29, 1928-Apr 24, 2019
Walter "Lowell" Metzger, born on January 29, 1928 in Waterford, California, to the late Ivan & Ruth Metzger Sr. Lowell passed away at age 91 on April 24, 2019 in Turlock, California. He graduated from Oakdale High School 1946 and then served in the Army from 1946 to 1947 during World War II. He spent his life farming grain, walnuts and almonds and was the owner of Metzgers Walnut Huller. Lowell was married for 56 years to the late Dorothy Metzger. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Metzger. Lowell is survived by his daughters, Vickie Jester (Jim) and Nancy Van Ruiten (Hank); brothers, Kenneth Metzger(Doris) and Ivan W Metzger Jr.(Sally); was Papa to his grandchildren, Christi Fuentes (Richie), Amy Padilla (Allen), Alicia Alamo (Walter), Hank Van Ruiten III (Melissa), and Lori Crim (CJ); great-grandchildren, Cailie, Alissa & Braiden Fuentes, Clayton & Ashlyn Alamo, Natalie & Emma Van Ruiten and Logan & Tucker Crim; and close family friend, Penny Ward (Neil). Lowell and Dorothy loved to gamble and travel. He was a member of Lions Club, Waterford Fire Dept. and Deputy Sheriff Reserve. Private Services will be held at Lakewood Memorial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Covenant Care Hospice, Turlock in his name.
