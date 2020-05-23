Wanda Jean ColemanAugust 12,1945 - May 10, 2020Wanda Jean Coleman was born August 12, 1945 in Checotah, OK to Recel and Elsie Yarbrough. She passed away May 10, 2020 in Hughson, CA.Wanda's family moved to California when she was an infant. She attended schools in Ceres and Modesto. Wanda enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandchildren were the light of her life.Wanda worked many years at Bronco Winery. Later in life she became a CNA and worked for English Oaks and Kindred Rehabilitation Center.Wanda is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Rick) Root of Escalon, CA, son, Lee Ollar of Modesto, CA, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, sister, Ruby Uliana, brothers, James Yarbrough and Tom (Mary) Yarbrough, and many nieces and nephews who adored her. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Larry Coleman, daughter, Theresa Rule, sister, Virginia Taylor, and brother, Charles Yarbrough.A private service was held at Lakewood Memorial Park on May 15, 2020