Wanda Coleman
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Jean Coleman
August 12,1945 - May 10, 2020
Wanda Jean Coleman was born August 12, 1945 in Checotah, OK to Recel and Elsie Yarbrough. She passed away May 10, 2020 in Hughson, CA.
Wanda's family moved to California when she was an infant. She attended schools in Ceres and Modesto. Wanda enjoyed spending time with her family, her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Wanda worked many years at Bronco Winery. Later in life she became a CNA and worked for English Oaks and Kindred Rehabilitation Center.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Rick) Root of Escalon, CA, son, Lee Ollar of Modesto, CA, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, sister, Ruby Uliana, brothers, James Yarbrough and Tom (Mary) Yarbrough, and many nieces and nephews who adored her. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Larry Coleman, daughter, Theresa Rule, sister, Virginia Taylor, and brother, Charles Yarbrough.
A private service was held at Lakewood Memorial Park on May 15, 2020
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved