Wanda HarttMarch 30, 1935 - June 6, 2020Wanda was born in Rector, Arkansas to William and Lillie Wood. She moved to Turlock at the age of 14; where she met her next door neighbor, and eventual husband, Robert 'Bob' Hartt.They married in 1954 and together they created a beautiful family that includes 4 children, 3 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.She enjoyed raising her family, always hosting family and friends in their backyard, and participating in the preaching work to teach others about God.She cherished her relationship with Jehovah, and looked forward to the promised paradise (Luke 23:43).Her memorial will be held at a later date.