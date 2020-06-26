Wanda "Jeanne" Henderson
1931 - 2020
Wanda "Jeanne" Henderson
Sunrise: August 7, 1931 Sunset: May 30, 2020
Jeanne was born in Butler, Missouri. She was the youngest of six children and was always the "baby'. She had a great love for her family and animals. She lived in San Mateo County for many years before moving to the Ceres and then Modesto. She worked for Stanislaus County in the Mental Health Department as a secretary. She retired with her two sisters, Maxine and Helen where they spend time gardening, a little travel and enjoying time with the kids in the family.
Jeanne is survived by her nieces, Stephanie, Sherrie and Samantha and lots of family in Missouri. Jeanne is preceded in death by her sisters Helen C. St.John, Maxine Brown and brothers Ben, Joe, and Virgil Craig.
Memorial Services will be held June 30, 2020 at 11:00am at the Neptune
Society on 711 5th Street Modesto, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Neptune Society of Central California
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society of Central California
711 5th St.
Modesto, CA 95351
(209) 521-6722
