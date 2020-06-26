Wanda "Jeanne" HendersonSunrise: August 7, 1931 Sunset: May 30, 2020Jeanne was born in Butler, Missouri. She was the youngest of six children and was always the "baby'. She had a great love for her family and animals. She lived in San Mateo County for many years before moving to the Ceres and then Modesto. She worked for Stanislaus County in the Mental Health Department as a secretary. She retired with her two sisters, Maxine and Helen where they spend time gardening, a little travel and enjoying time with the kids in the family.Jeanne is survived by her nieces, Stephanie, Sherrie and Samantha and lots of family in Missouri. Jeanne is preceded in death by her sisters Helen C. St.John, Maxine Brown and brothers Ben, Joe, and Virgil Craig.Memorial Services will be held June 30, 2020 at 11:00am at the NeptuneSociety on 711 5th Street Modesto, CA.