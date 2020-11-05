Wanda Mae Wheaton
December 7, 1944 - October 28, 2020
Wanda Mae Wheaton was preceded in death by her Parents Lloyd Wilson and Willie Mae Wilson and her Siblings Thomas Lloyd Wilson, William Thomas Wilson, Danny Sherman Wilson, Donny Herman Wilson, and Mary Frances Hueitt. She is survived by Husband Leroy Wheaton Sr., Children Wanda Lea Wheaton, Carlene Fay Wheaton, Leroy Wheaton Jr., and Grandchildren Lyle Aaron Gist, Loren Robert Gist, Bethany Elliott, Jessica Wheaton, Leroy Wheaton III, and Great Grandchildren Aden Kael Gist and Benjamin Alexander Gist.