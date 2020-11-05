1/1
Wanda Mae Wheaton
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Mae Wheaton
December 7, 1944 - October 28, 2020
Wanda Mae Wheaton was preceded in death by her Parents Lloyd Wilson and Willie Mae Wilson and her Siblings Thomas Lloyd Wilson, William Thomas Wilson, Danny Sherman Wilson, Donny Herman Wilson, and Mary Frances Hueitt. She is survived by Husband Leroy Wheaton Sr., Children Wanda Lea Wheaton, Carlene Fay Wheaton, Leroy Wheaton Jr., and Grandchildren Lyle Aaron Gist, Loren Robert Gist, Bethany Elliott, Jessica Wheaton, Leroy Wheaton III, and Great Grandchildren Aden Kael Gist and Benjamin Alexander Gist.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved