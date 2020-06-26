Wanda Owens
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Owens
April 17, 1932-June 14, 2020
Wanda Owens, 88, passed away June 14 in Modesto, attended by her loved ones. She was born to parents, Andy and Lee Box, April 17, 1932, in Phenix, Missouri. Wanda was preceded in death by parents, husband of 53 years, Bill Owens, and granddaughter, Morgan (Strong) Roberts. She is survived by her children, Laura Fairhurst, Vikki Leonard, and Russell Owens; grandchildren, Clay Strong, Nicole Leonard, Sara Poulos, and Tyler Owens; and five great grandchildren. Wanda was sharp and meticulous with numbers which allowed her to coordinate and oversee many building projects with Bill, never wasting a thing. She was the bookkeeper for the Sundial Restaurant for 34 years. Throughout her life, people enjoyed her quick wit and inventive storytelling. She enjoyed conversations, laughing and joking with friends and strangers and always looked to help people in her life. She started her day early with the Modesto Bee, shared the news and rarely missed a televised ball game. Wanda watched out for older neighbors and friends and was active in Hilmar High reunions into her mid 80's. She will be missed by family, coworkers and childhood friends, with whom she maintained contact.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc
419 Scenic Dr
Modesto, CA 95350
(209) 523-5646
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved