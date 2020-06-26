Wanda OwensApril 17, 1932-June 14, 2020Wanda Owens, 88, passed away June 14 in Modesto, attended by her loved ones. She was born to parents, Andy and Lee Box, April 17, 1932, in Phenix, Missouri. Wanda was preceded in death by parents, husband of 53 years, Bill Owens, and granddaughter, Morgan (Strong) Roberts. She is survived by her children, Laura Fairhurst, Vikki Leonard, and Russell Owens; grandchildren, Clay Strong, Nicole Leonard, Sara Poulos, and Tyler Owens; and five great grandchildren. Wanda was sharp and meticulous with numbers which allowed her to coordinate and oversee many building projects with Bill, never wasting a thing. She was the bookkeeper for the Sundial Restaurant for 34 years. Throughout her life, people enjoyed her quick wit and inventive storytelling. She enjoyed conversations, laughing and joking with friends and strangers and always looked to help people in her life. She started her day early with the Modesto Bee, shared the news and rarely missed a televised ball game. Wanda watched out for older neighbors and friends and was active in Hilmar High reunions into her mid 80's. She will be missed by family, coworkers and childhood friends, with whom she maintained contact.