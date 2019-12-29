Wanda Jean Webb
Sep 27, 1936 - Dec 20, 2019
Wanda Jean Webb was born in Broken Arrow Oklahoma on September 27th 1936. She was a native of Modesto, California for 75 years. Survived by her sons Douglass Webb of Nevada, Stanley Webb and Donald Webb Jr, of Modesto and by her daughter Ruth Ann Webb of Modesto. Wanda had 14 Grandchildren, 40 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren, as well as many special people who brought joy to her life. She is preceded in death by her wonderful husband Lee Roy Webb and her two sons Donald Lee Webb Sr, and Danny Albert Webb. Wanda was a Sympathetic, Cheerful, Loving, Big Hearted, Mother, Grandmother, Wife, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, and an all around adored little lady. A homemaker for 64 years to her family.
She will be whole heartedly missed by everyone, but we know she's in heaven with all her loved ones, and we will see her again.
Her viewing will be at Eaton Funeral Home on January 2nd 2020 from 5-8 p.m. Located at 513 12th st. Modesto CA and her funeral will be on January 3rd 9:30 a.m. @ Emmanuel Baptist Church, located at 2019 Frazier Ave. Modesto CA. We will follow her out to Valley Home Memorial Park to lay her to rest and have a Potluck @ 30705 Lonetree Rd. Oakdale CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 29, 2019