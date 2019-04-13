Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda Wilson. View Sign

Wanda Yvonne Wilson

May 8,1932 - April 7,2019

Yvonne was born to loving parents Harvey and Bertha Hand of Modesto. At a young age they instilled a love of nature and the oudoors with many happy summers spent camping and fishing at Pinecrest with sister Flo. Yvonne's athletic ability was apparent early on, she excelled in every sport she tried. Tennis, bowling and softball were among her favorites, which lead to her induction into The Stanislaus Sports Hall of Fame.

After graduating from Modesto High School, MJC and Cal Berkeley Yvonne served our country in the Army as a WAC. Returning to Modesto with an Honorable Discharge to pursue a teaching career she met the love of her life, Bill Wilson whom she was devoted to for 62 years of marriage. They soon started a family and Yvonne her teaching career of 30 years at her Alma Mater Modesto High. She was a beloved teacher and friend to students and staff. Many considered her a second Mom and the spirit of the school, leading rallies with her cow bell and infectious enthusiasm.

Retiring to their home on "The Hill" in Columbia they continued to bowl and enjoy each other, Always an avid writer, this gave Yvonne time to create poems for every special occasion for each for her treasured grandchildren. Many years of happiness were spent there until relocating to Oakdale in their final years.

Always a woman of faith Yvonne will be remembered as an inspiration to her loving children Jerry Wilson (Cindy) Janine Van Vliet (Randy) Jackie Prichard (Danny) Jill Davidson (Ted) Debbie Stevenson, 10 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and many loved nieces and nephews. Preceded by Harvey and Bertha Hand, Bill Wilson and Floriene Lubeck.

We will be honoring Yvonne with a Celebration of Life Luncheon at Vintage Gardens 4342 Dale Rd. Modesto on May 3rd 11-2pm.

