Wanita Brewer

Wanita (Nita) Evelyn BrewerMay 23, 1934 ~ October 6, 2020Wanita, 86, was born May 23, 1934, and after a brief illness, passed on October 6, 2020, in Turlock, Ca.She attended Cressey Elementary and graduated from Livingston High School in 1953.As a young girl, she excelled at skating, swimming, and playing baseball. Every summer, as a young adult, she cut peaches at a local packing shed. It was there she met the love of her life, Almo Brewer. She married him, in a double wedding ceremony with his sister, Gaytha, and brother-in-law, Darrel, on August 18, 1956.She loved spending time with her family camping, fishing, and boating. For 26 years, Wanita enjoyed working in food services at Livingston Unified School District. More recently, Wanita was an active member of the Winton VFW Auxiliary, TOPS, and several senior bingo groups. She supported many local clubs and schools. Wanita was the last original inhabitant of Cressey, to be born and live her whole life in Cressey, Ca.Wanita was blessed with five sons. She couldn't imagine loving anyone more than her boys, until her grandchildren arrived. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her life.Wanita is preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Wells; father, Percy Wells; three siblings,Frank Wells, Della Madsen, Emma Frago; and her husband of 55 years, Almo Brewer.She is survived by her sons, Delwin Brewer (Cheryl), Terence Brewer (Emma), Trent Brewer (Kathryn), Damon Brewer (Lesley), Michael Morris, thirteen grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.Arrangements entrusted to Wilson Family Funeral Home, Atwater, Ca. Private family services at Winton Cemetery, Winton, Ca.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, if desired, to Merced County Courthouse Museum, 21st & N Street, Merced, Ca. 95340 or Winton VFW Post # 7792, PO Box 4, Winton, Ca. 95388.