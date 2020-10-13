1/1
Wanita Brewer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanita (Nita) Evelyn Brewer
May 23, 1934 ~ October 6, 2020
Wanita, 86, was born May 23, 1934, and after a brief illness, passed on October 6, 2020, in Turlock, Ca.
She attended Cressey Elementary and graduated from Livingston High School in 1953.
As a young girl, she excelled at skating, swimming, and playing baseball. Every summer, as a young adult, she cut peaches at a local packing shed. It was there she met the love of her life, Almo Brewer. She married him, in a double wedding ceremony with his sister, Gaytha, and brother-in-law, Darrel, on August 18, 1956.
She loved spending time with her family camping, fishing, and boating. For 26 years, Wanita enjoyed working in food services at Livingston Unified School District. More recently, Wanita was an active member of the Winton VFW Auxiliary, TOPS, and several senior bingo groups. She supported many local clubs and schools. Wanita was the last original inhabitant of Cressey, to be born and live her whole life in Cressey, Ca.
Wanita was blessed with five sons. She couldn't imagine loving anyone more than her boys, until her grandchildren arrived. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her life.
Wanita is preceded in death by her mother, Minnie Wells; father, Percy Wells; three siblings,
Frank Wells, Della Madsen, Emma Frago; and her husband of 55 years, Almo Brewer.
She is survived by her sons, Delwin Brewer (Cheryl), Terence Brewer (Emma), Trent Brewer (Kathryn), Damon Brewer (Lesley), Michael Morris, thirteen grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Arrangements entrusted to Wilson Family Funeral Home, Atwater, Ca. Private family services at Winton Cemetery, Winton, Ca.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, if desired, to Merced County Courthouse Museum, 21st & N Street, Merced, Ca. 95340 or Winton VFW Post # 7792, PO Box 4, Winton, Ca. 95388.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved