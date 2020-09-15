1/1
Warner Lee
W.C. Lee
Sep 14, 1943 - Sep 15, 2020
Warner C. Lee, many knew him as W.C., passed away on Sept 14th, 2020 at the age of 76. He was the husband of Barbara Lee. They shared 55 beautiful years together.
He was a devoted husband and father and a veteran who served in the Vietnam War aboard the U.S.S Turner Joy. He was a hard worker; he worked at General Motors & Nummi in Fremont, CA before he retired in 2010. He was an avid bowler who bowled on the veterans bowling leagues at Yosemite Lanes and Mchenry Bowl. He also enjoyed watching football, westerns, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
W.C. is survived by his wife Barbara Lee; three childern, Dawn DeVore, Mary Lee, and Robert E. Lee; daughter-in-law Leann Lee; three grandchildern, Ashlee Brown, Amanda Lee, and Michael DeVore; and his brother Glenn Bordua. He was preceded in death by his grandson Robert E. Lee Jr.
Published in Modesto Bee on Sep. 15, 2020.
