Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Stevens. View Sign Service Information Calvary Baptist Church 1732 Miller Ave Modesto, CA 95354 Celebration of Life 12:30 PM Calvary Baptist Church 1732 Miller Ave Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Warren T. Stevens

September 27, 1958 - July 18, 2019

On July 18, 2019, Warren passed away at his home with family by his side. Warren is surived by his wife of 17 years, Patricia Stevens; his mother Evelyn Stevens; siblings Debbie Boudreaux, and Craig Stevens; children Renee Santangelo (Ryan), Gerrit Stevens, Amanda Robertson (Dan), DJ Hightower (Chrisy); and six grandchildren Mikaila, Rayden, Chloe, Jordyn, Roman, and Jase. Warren was preceded in death by his father, O.J. Stevens in 2005, and his brother, Mike Stevens in 2009.

Warren started a long career in truck driving when he was 18. He was also a diesel mechanic, and a refrigeration and HVAC engineer. Later in life, he also enjoyed working as a maintenance and handyman for those in his mobile home park until his health deteriorated and he could no longer continue.

Warren enjoyed worshiping his Lord and sharing his faith with others. He loved going to the ocean to see lighthouses and enjoy nature.

A Celebration of Life for Warren will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 12:30 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 1732 Miller Ave, Modesto, CA. Reception to immediately follow.

www.cvobituaries.com



Warren T. StevensSeptember 27, 1958 - July 18, 2019On July 18, 2019, Warren passed away at his home with family by his side. Warren is surived by his wife of 17 years, Patricia Stevens; his mother Evelyn Stevens; siblings Debbie Boudreaux, and Craig Stevens; children Renee Santangelo (Ryan), Gerrit Stevens, Amanda Robertson (Dan), DJ Hightower (Chrisy); and six grandchildren Mikaila, Rayden, Chloe, Jordyn, Roman, and Jase. Warren was preceded in death by his father, O.J. Stevens in 2005, and his brother, Mike Stevens in 2009.Warren started a long career in truck driving when he was 18. He was also a diesel mechanic, and a refrigeration and HVAC engineer. Later in life, he also enjoyed working as a maintenance and handyman for those in his mobile home park until his health deteriorated and he could no longer continue.Warren enjoyed worshiping his Lord and sharing his faith with others. He loved going to the ocean to see lighthouses and enjoy nature.A Celebration of Life for Warren will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 12:30 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 1732 Miller Ave, Modesto, CA. Reception to immediately follow. Published in the Modesto Bee on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close