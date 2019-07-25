Warren T. Stevens
September 27, 1958 - July 18, 2019
On July 18, 2019, Warren passed away at his home with family by his side. Warren is surived by his wife of 17 years, Patricia Stevens; his mother Evelyn Stevens; siblings Debbie Boudreaux, and Craig Stevens; children Renee Santangelo (Ryan), Gerrit Stevens, Amanda Robertson (Dan), DJ Hightower (Chrisy); and six grandchildren Mikaila, Rayden, Chloe, Jordyn, Roman, and Jase. Warren was preceded in death by his father, O.J. Stevens in 2005, and his brother, Mike Stevens in 2009.
Warren started a long career in truck driving when he was 18. He was also a diesel mechanic, and a refrigeration and HVAC engineer. Later in life, he also enjoyed working as a maintenance and handyman for those in his mobile home park until his health deteriorated and he could no longer continue.
Warren enjoyed worshiping his Lord and sharing his faith with others. He loved going to the ocean to see lighthouses and enjoy nature.
A Celebration of Life for Warren will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 12:30 pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 1732 Miller Ave, Modesto, CA. Reception to immediately follow.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 25, 2019