Service Information

Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson
450 W Las Palmas Ave.
Patterson , CA 95363
(209)-892-6112

Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson
450 W Las Palmas Ave.
Patterson , CA 95363

Funeral service
10:00 AM
Federated Church
Patterson , CA

Wayne D. Johnson

May 20, 1922 — Oct 17, 2019

Wayne Johnson was born May 20, 1922, to Glenn and Frankie Johnson in Horace, Nebraska, the 5th of 8 children. He passed away at age 97 at his home in Patterson, CA, exactly as he desired, where he was surrounded by loving family and friends.

In his mid-teens, he left his home in Nebraska, and set out on a journey that would encompass a lifetime of love and deep commitment. He enlisted in the army in 1942, attending cadet training, earning the rank of Second Lieutenant, became a bombardier on a B29 and had received his orders to ship out to Saipan. Simultaneously to receiving those orders, the war ended and he was discharged.

He then headed to California, where he would end up attending Heald's Business College in Oakland, and ultimately, marry a teacher of his that caught his fancy, Dorothy Fisher. 1950 would lead him, Dorothy, and son, Dennis, to Modesto, CA, where they settled, and two more children, Judy and Deanna, would complete the family. Dorothy's family had a ranch in the Coast Range hills out of Westley, CA, which had been in her family for generations, and would become a passion of Wayne's.

He entered the insurance industry, and soon, opened his own business, Johnson, Morrow and Quinn Insurance Agency, in Modesto, CA, from where he eventually would retire. During these years he was a member and served as President of The Modesto Independent Insurance Agents Association. He was also a longstanding member and past President of The Ceres Lions Club as well as a current member of The Patterson Lions Club. Past member of the Harvest Presbyterian Church in Ceres, CA where he served several years as a Deacon and an Elder. After moving to Patterson in 1998, he became a member of Federated Church.

Wayne is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Dorothy, and survived by his son, Dennis Johnson (Kathy), daughters Judy Johnson (Randi) and Dee Gotelli (Bob); granddaughters, Jennifer Sanchez (Conrad, deceased), Heidi Costa (Michael), Shelli Serpa (Jared) and Kristi Johnson; great- granddaughters, Kelli Sanchez, Charlotte Costa and Claire Serpa.

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, October 23rd at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 24th at the Federated Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.

Remembrances may be made to Federated Church, 45 S. El Circulo, Patterson, CA 95363.

www.cvobituaries.com





