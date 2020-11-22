1/1
Wayne E. Christian
1928 - 2020
November 5, 1928 - November 11, 2020
Turlock, California - Survived by Beatrice (Mello), wife of 67 years and children Kathleen (Larry) Solari, John (Jennifer) Christian, & Michael Christian and grandchildren Dominic Solari, Annie & Matt Christian and Jack & Meg Christian. Surviving sister Phyllis Womack. Preceded in death by sisters Rena Mae Laughlin & Delores Bowman and brother Loren Christian. Wayne started his career at Bank of America while attending Modesto High in 1946 and retired in 1987. He served on the board of Yosemite Farm Credit from 1988 to 2017, was named 1986 Business Leader of the Year, was past president of Turlock Country Club and served many other local organizations. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, watching baseball, and spending time with his grandkids.
Private services for immediate family to be held at Allen Mortuary with a Celebration of Life at a future date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to United Samaritans of Turlock or Community Hospice of Modesto. Please share your memories at www.AllenMortuary.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
