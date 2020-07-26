WAYNE H. HENDERSON
April 7, 1932 - July 11, 2020
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wayne H. Henderson. He was graciously accepted into his eternal rest in heaven surrounded by family as he peacefully passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home in Tehachapi, California. He was 88 years old.
Wayne was born April 1932 to Claude and Hester Henderson in Oklahoma. When he was around 8 years old his family moved west to California. He later joined the United States Marines and proudly served his country during the Korean War. Wayne spent the majority of his life in the Oakdale/Modesto area. After graduating college in Riverside, California Wayne moved his family to Oakdale, California and earned his Master's Degree at California State University Stanislaus.
Wayne was a teacher and taught school at Garrison Elementary School in Modesto, CA. for 24 years until his retirement. After retirement you couldn't keep him away from an antique show, a good flea market or a great yard sale. He loved to collect and restore antiques with his beautiful wife, Pamela. Wayne loved reading and was rarely without a book in his hand. He loved movies, the Los Angeles Angels, singing, playing his guitars and never missed a chance to karaoke. He loved to write and his poetry was as beautiful as he was.
Wayne is predeceased in death by his parents; his brother Bud Henderson; his first wife, Barbara (aka, Bobbie) Seagraves Henderson; and his only son, Michael Wayne Henderson (aka, Frenchie).
Wayne is survived by his wife of 23 years, Pamela Henderson; his two daughters, Cathy Henderson-Tchan (Ryan) and Holly Blackman (John); his two sisters, June May and Gail Halstead; and his brother Lester Henderson. Wayne is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, four step-children and last but not least, his beloved dog Fizzy.
In accordance with Wayne's wishes there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local Hospice Organization,
The American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
