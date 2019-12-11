Dr. Wayne Pote
1920-2019
From being born 2 months premature in 1920, through his ability to pay for medical school as a very poor country boy, and later his opportunities to work with key researchers in the field of diabetes, Wayne knew his life was guided by the hand of Almighty God. He had Shaker ancestors in his direct line, and he often laughingly suggested that God must have really wanted him to be here (because they all took vows of celibacy). The thing he was most grateful to have accomplished was the start of summer camps for diabetic children, in the face of stiff opposition from colleagues. His greatest challenge was adapting to the loss of his eyesight in the last 10 years of his life. Well, there were other disappointments along the way, also ~ the loss of his wife 23 years ago and then his son, and also the inevitable human conflicts that mark the steps of most of us. He was buoyed by the kindness of neighbors who would wave and stop to connect as he walked through the neighborhood every day.
He asked for a simple graveside service which will be Mon, Dec 16 at 11:15am at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson. Reception following. More stories and comments at
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 11, 2019