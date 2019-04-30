Wendy Jane (Bender) Schuppert
February 24, 1961 - April 27, 2019
Wendy Jane (Bender) Schuppert, 58, of New Albany, Indiana, formerly of Modesto, California, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Wendy was an avid traveler and enjoyed going on vacation with her husband. She loved to cook but her greatest love of all was spending time with her grandchildren.
She was born on February 24, 1961 in Palo Alto, California. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Tim Schuppert; Father, Donald Bender Sr.; and Brother, Donald Bender, Jr.
Wendy is survived by her Son, Justin (Shannon) Schuppert; Daughter, Lindsey (Josh) Senn; and Son, Jordan Schuppert; Mother, Dottie Bender; Grandchildren, Deona (Joshua) Fletcher, Brandt Schuppert, Aubrey Schuppert, Alli Schuppert, Maci Senn, Brody Senn, and Braxton Schuppert; Father-In-Law and Mother-In-Law, Don & Janice Schuppert.
Cremation was chosen following Wendy's wishes. A private celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 30, 2019