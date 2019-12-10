Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy Smith. View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Turlock First United Methodist Church 1660 Arbor Way Turlock , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wendy Smith

July 30, 1929 - Dec. 8, 2019

Doenda (Wendy) Smith, 90, passed from this life to her eternal home on Sunday surrounded by her loving family.

Wendy was born in Portland, Oregon, where she spent her youth. She was an accomplished pianist and studied at the prestigious Julliard School of Music in New York City. She initially studied music at the Conservatory of Music at the College of Pacific. She changed her major and received a degree in Home Economics and Interior Design in 1952. It was at the College of Pacific where she met her future husband, Don Smith.

Wendy was very creative and mentored family and friends in interior design and decoration. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Turlock, where she served as a member of the Design Committee. She was also President of Central Valley Ballet Auxiliary for many years. She was an accomplished seamstress and provided costumes for many local productions.

She was a wonderful mother and wife and loved her family.

Wendy is survived by her husband of 68 years, Donald Smith, children Steve Smith (Kathy), Sally Robinson (John) and Stuart Smith, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A private committal will be held on Friday morning, December 13, at Turlock Memorial Park, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. at Turlock First United Methodist Church, 1660 Arbor Way, Turlock.

Memorial donations may be made to Covenant Care Hospice, 125 N. Broadway Suite 1A, Turlock, or to the Turlock First United Methodist Church.

