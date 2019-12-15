Wenona Jean Campbell
October 3, 1943 - November 26, 2019
She proudly described herself as an 'Okie Girl' from Hanna, brought to California as an infant by her parents seeking work in the farming paradise of the Central Valley. 'Sis' to her family, 'Wendy' to her business peers, and 'Nonie' to her grandchildren, Wenona
died peacefully and on her own terms November 26 , in Santa Rosa, Ca. Preceded in
death by parents, J.C. and Tressie Campbell, and survived by brother Larry Campbell, daughter Allie Hile, son Jason Stolp, and grandchildren Paige Hile, Kacey Hile, Ford Stolp, Clay Stolp, and Raquel Zuniga, she will be missed by family and friends alike.
A graduate of Downey High School Class of 1961, crowned Miss Modesto Industry 1960, the first woman President of the Stanislaus County YMCA, and recognized as a Million-Dollar Roundtable insurance broker for New York Life, Wenona's indefatigable spirit and smile made her a mainstay of the community. True to her Christian faith, she never met a stranger who didn't walk away a friend. In retirement she volunteered as a Sonoma County Sheriff's Chaplain and was a welcome source of comfort to many in their most trying times.
A memorial is scheduled for January 4 , at 11, at Hope Chapel in Santa Rosa, 5680
Sonoma Hwy. Donations to Hospice of the Bay are encouraged in lieu of flowers.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 15, 2019