Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley Frank Cole. View Sign

Wesley Frank Cole

Apr 4, 1927 - Mar 31, 2019

Wesley Frank Cole was born in Burrel, California on April 4, 1927 to parents George and Evalena Cole. He passed away on March 31, 2019 in Turlock, California.

Wesley was raised and attended school in Mendota, California before moving to Five Points

with his family. He enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served our country during World War Il. Wesley married the love of his life, Lorene Daniels of Riverdale on January 18, 1946. Together they had two daughters, Rebecca and Cynthia, and moved to Patterson in 1955.

Wesley was a truck driver and heavy equipment operator before becoming a ditch tender for Patterson Water District in 1971. He then went to work for West Stanislaus Irrigation District in 1985 and retired in 1993. Shortly after retirement, he drove truck for Del Don Chemical Company and hauled farm equipment from Westley to Firebaugh.

Wesley was a member of Patterson Lions Club and American Legion Post 168. He was very civic-minded and was involved in many community projects. He was very proud to be one of the volunteers to complete the construction of the Patterson Community Stadium in 1971. He also enjoyed driving his 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang red convertible and class floats in homecoming parades when his grandchildren were in high school. Throughout the years he attended and supported Patterson High School athletics and loved socializing with everyone there.

Wesley enjoyed fishing and deer hunting with his brothers. He loved going to his cabin in Long Barn and taking his grandchildren ice skating and to Pinecrest Lake. He also enjoyed taking his travel trailer to Del Puerto Canyon and riding his quad at Frank Raines off-road park. He was an avid San Diego Chargers fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their school and sporting events.

Wesley was preceded in death by his parents, beloved daughter Rebecca Cole Zipser, brothers Ora Cole, Donald Cole, Richard Cole and sisters Mildred Ziegler and Barbara Cole. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Lorene; brother Gary (Wilma) Cole of Hanford, daughter Cindi (David) Reichmuth of Patterson and son-in-law Wayne Zipser of Turlock. Loving grandchildren Darin (Melinda) DeOliveira, Jenifer (Wes) Miller, Elizabeth (Eric) Anson, Dave Reichmuth and John Reichmuth. He also cherished his great-grandchildren Ryan Miller, Sierrah Miller, Lauren Anson, Spencer Anson, Jake Anson, Matthew DeOliveira, and Allison DeOliveira, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Patterson District Cemetery, 10800 Highway 33, Patterson, California.

The Cole Family is grateful for the compassionate care provided for Wesley at Brandel Manor. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten by everyone who knew him.

The family requests that memorial contributions in Mr. Cole's name be made to Patterson Recognizing Individuals Determined to Excel (P.R.I.D.E.), Post Office Box 1543, Patterson, CA 95363.

www.cvobituaries.com





Wesley Frank ColeApr 4, 1927 - Mar 31, 2019Wesley Frank Cole was born in Burrel, California on April 4, 1927 to parents George and Evalena Cole. He passed away on March 31, 2019 in Turlock, California.Wesley was raised and attended school in Mendota, California before moving to Five Pointswith his family. He enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served our country during World War Il. Wesley married the love of his life, Lorene Daniels of Riverdale on January 18, 1946. Together they had two daughters, Rebecca and Cynthia, and moved to Patterson in 1955.Wesley was a truck driver and heavy equipment operator before becoming a ditch tender for Patterson Water District in 1971. He then went to work for West Stanislaus Irrigation District in 1985 and retired in 1993. Shortly after retirement, he drove truck for Del Don Chemical Company and hauled farm equipment from Westley to Firebaugh.Wesley was a member of Patterson Lions Club and American Legion Post 168. He was very civic-minded and was involved in many community projects. He was very proud to be one of the volunteers to complete the construction of the Patterson Community Stadium in 1971. He also enjoyed driving his 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang red convertible and class floats in homecoming parades when his grandchildren were in high school. Throughout the years he attended and supported Patterson High School athletics and loved socializing with everyone there.Wesley enjoyed fishing and deer hunting with his brothers. He loved going to his cabin in Long Barn and taking his grandchildren ice skating and to Pinecrest Lake. He also enjoyed taking his travel trailer to Del Puerto Canyon and riding his quad at Frank Raines off-road park. He was an avid San Diego Chargers fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their school and sporting events.Wesley was preceded in death by his parents, beloved daughter Rebecca Cole Zipser, brothers Ora Cole, Donald Cole, Richard Cole and sisters Mildred Ziegler and Barbara Cole. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Lorene; brother Gary (Wilma) Cole of Hanford, daughter Cindi (David) Reichmuth of Patterson and son-in-law Wayne Zipser of Turlock. Loving grandchildren Darin (Melinda) DeOliveira, Jenifer (Wes) Miller, Elizabeth (Eric) Anson, Dave Reichmuth and John Reichmuth. He also cherished his great-grandchildren Ryan Miller, Sierrah Miller, Lauren Anson, Spencer Anson, Jake Anson, Matthew DeOliveira, and Allison DeOliveira, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Patterson District Cemetery, 10800 Highway 33, Patterson, California.The Cole Family is grateful for the compassionate care provided for Wesley at Brandel Manor. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten by everyone who knew him.The family requests that memorial contributions in Mr. Cole's name be made to Patterson Recognizing Individuals Determined to Excel (P.R.I.D.E.), Post Office Box 1543, Patterson, CA 95363. Funeral Home Hillview Funeral Chapels - Patterson

450 W Las Palmas Ave.

Patterson , CA 95363

(209) 892-6112 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close