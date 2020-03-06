James Martin
September 17 1958 - February 23, 2020
Born in Turlock CA, to Gene and Frances Martin. Wes was a huge NFL Raiders fan, an avid knife collector and loved going to the mountains with his lifelong partner Karen. Loved spending time with his pets Tiger & Princess. He was the most loving and caring to his neices and nephews, he loved to spoil them as well as share stories with his grand children who knew him as the best Pee Paw ever. He is survived by his lifelong partner Karen Knowlin, his daughter Kathy, son in law Adrian Herrera and 3 grandkids; brothers Wally, Doug, Bert and Nathaniel; sisters Corena Vanderburg & Becky Clark; his nephews Eric and Dean and niece Trisha Daugherty. Wes was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 6, 2020