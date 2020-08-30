Wilburn WatsonDec 29, 1939 - Aug 16, 2020Wilburn Watson, a retired Assistant Fire Chief, passed away on August 16th, 2020 at the age of 80. Born on December 29th, 1939 in Caney, Kentucky to Burnel and Myrtle Watson. At the age of six, Wilburn and his family relocated to Chicago, Illinois. It was there that he met the love of his life, Faye. Wilburn and Faye had three children before moving to Modesto, California. He began his career as a fire fighter at Empire Fire District, currently called Stanislaus Consolidated Fire District.Wilburn truly loved being a fireman and the men he worked with. He also loved baseball and played on many teams in his younger years. His true passion, however, was for his beloved wife of 60 years and his children.Wilburn reluctantly leaves behind his wife, Faye, children, James Watson (Susan), Susan Salyer (Greg), and David Watson (Tifany). Grandchildren, Jessica, Ian, Matthew, Natasha, Brent, Cheri, Kyle, Kylie, and Kaitlyn.Great grandchildren, Liam, Ahna, Leia, and coming soon, Jack.You will forever be loved and greatly missed.