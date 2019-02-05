WILEY GENE BEVIS
Oct 1, 1932 - Jan 27, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Wiley Gene Bevis announces his passing, on Sunday, Jan 27, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Wiley will be lovingly remembered by his three children, Debra (Buck) Slone, Cynthia Dayton, and Brenda (Dennis) Bronson, his six grandchildren, Kelly, Stacy, Ronnie, Rebecca, Bradley & Stephanie, 11 great grandchildren and by his sister Twila Banks. Wiley was predeceased by his parents George & Cassie Bevis.
Funeral Service in his memory will be held on Friday Feb 8, 2019 at 1:30 pm at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery 32053 W McCabe Rd, Santa Nella. Memorial donations in memory of Wiley may be made to the .
