Kostamo, Wilfred
Jul 24, 1943-Oct 18, 2019
Mr. Wilfred (Will) Raymond Kostamo II, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, born on July 24, 1943 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, to the late Mary Rita Donohue and the late Wilfred Raymond Kostamo, passed away at age 76 on October 18, 2019 in Modesto, California. Wilfred was the beloved husband of Sandra Kostamo, nee Walker. He was preceded in death by his sister, Maureen Margaret Brust. Wilfred is survived by his daughters, Angela Louise Brown (Erik Brown) and Lynette Mary Brown (Robert Brown) and 5 grandchildren: Ryan Thomas, Garrett Alan, Drew Elliott, Cole Anthony, and Ashley Mary. Will's passion was golf. No services will be performed.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 24, 2019