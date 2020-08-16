William (Bill) Albert ScheuberNovember 29, 1931 - August 12, 2020William (Bill) Scheuber passed away August 12, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1931 in Modesto, CA to loving parents Bill and Bertha Scheuber. He and his loving wife Frances D. Masi shared 65 years together.William served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was stationed at Plum Island Lighthouse in NY. After his service, he worked in Air Conditioning Sales and Designs with I.C. Refrigeration, for approximately 40 years in Modesto. He was a member of the San Joaquin Valley Swiss Club and Central Ca. Art Association.William was a long time parishioner at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and a member of The Knights of Columbus. He coached little league and played Santa's helper at Christmas time. He was also an artist who was locally well known for his rural scenes. William was a huge baseball and hockey fan of the San Francisco Giants and the San Jose Sharks.William is proceeded in death by his parents Bill and Bertha Scheuber. He is survived by his wife Frances Masi of Modesto, CA; sons Bill (Sharlene) Scheuber of Turlock, CA; Bryan (Tammy) Scheuber of Sheridan, WY; daughter Sharon (Roger) Wallace of Modesto, CA; grandchildren, Jamie Scheuber of Livermore, CA, Aja Scheuber of Turlock, CA, Teal and Garrett Scheuber of Sheridan, WY, one great-grandchild, siblings Pius, Leo, and John Scheuber of Modesto, CA, Ernie Scheuber of Ceres, CA, and Anita Duarte, Hughson, CA.Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave., Modesto, CA is honored to be serving the Scheuber family. All services will be held privately due to the current national health concern.In lieu of flowers, donations in William's honor may be sent to Stanislaus County Office of Education, Bill and Bertha Scheuber vocational scholarship,1100 H Street, Modesto, CA 95354.