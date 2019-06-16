William (Bill) Bert Anderson
July 15, 1951 - June 4, 2019
William Bert Anderson (Bill) was born in Turlock to Raymond E. and Betty A. Anderson (Holloway). He attended Ceres schools, graduating from Ceres High in 1969. He was a mechanic and was last employed by 7-11 and Waste Management. He died in Knoxville, TN.
He is survived by his children Cleve Anderson of Powell, TN, and Alisa Joseph (Anderson) of Modesto, CA, his brother Steve Anderson of Ceres, CA and his sister Linda Griffin of Oakdale, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on June 16, 2019