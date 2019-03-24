William C. Catzalco Sr.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Catzalco.
May 10, 1927 - March 13, 2019
William Catzalco Sr. went home to God's embrace on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, surrounded by three generations of his loving family. He was 91.
William was born Guillermo in Puebla, Mexico to Guillermo Catzalco de Navarrete and Altagracia Cisneros. The oldest of his siblings, he was affectionately known as Memo, and in his professional life as William or Bill. He earned a degree in agriculture in Santa Ana del Conde, Guanajuato where he met his wife Maria. Settling in Modesto, he attended school by day and worked at night, earning a second degree in Education. William spent the bulk of his career as a dedicated public school teacher in several California counties and was elected a seat to the School Board as a Committee member. He was proud of his Mexican heritage and valued the importance of cultural pride and community responsibility; thus becoming a Founding Member and President of "El Concilio" a Latino, community-based, non-profit agency in the Central Valley. In his retirement, William moved to San Francisco to help raise his grandchildren and would reside for the remainder of his life. An avid reader, he continued to study subjects such as religion, astronomy, neuroscience, and human behavior. To his family he was an artist, a music enthusiast, a road traveler, a pioneer, and family man. He was a father of 5, grandfather of 10, and a great grandfather of 8, a brother, and beloved son. He will be greatly missed.
William is survived by his siblings, Julio, Clara, Antonio and their families, and his five children; Yolanda, Rocio, Guillermo, Patricia, Gloria and their families. A Celebration of Life will be held for William Catzalco Sr. on March 29th at 10:30am at Driscoll's Valencia Street Serra Mortuary.
www.cvobituaries.com
Driscoll's Valencia Street. Serra Mortuary
1465 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
415/970-8801
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 24, 2019