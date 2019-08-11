Guest Book View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Waterford River Park North Appling road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bodie" Cochran

March 23, 1953 - July 21, 2019

Bill Cochran 66, of Waterford, CA passed away Sunday July 21, 2019. He was born March 23, 1953 in French Camp to Roy and Lynette Cochran. Preceded in death by brother Richard Cochran.

"BODIE" is survived by his loving partner Luci Ford of Waterford, and her children Lisa Gray Modesto, Bill Ford Oakdale, sister Kathy Dickens Knights Ferry, brother Al Cochran (Heidi), Visalia. Nephews Brad Cochran (Katie) Modesto, Chris Cochran (Monica) Ceres, Matt Dickens (Jenna) Knights Ferry, and niece Nicole Hixon (Jason) Oakdale, 13 great-nephews, 12 great-nieces and 13 grandkids.

Bodie served in the US Airforce and was stationed at Beale from 71-75. He was a master plumber working at Young's Plumbing, Silva Plumbing, and Wilson's Plumbing. He called Waterford his home where he resided for many years and he loved his home overseeing the project from start to finish. Bodie was very generous with his skills whenever family or friends needed help with any projects or repairs. His motto was " It's family that's what were supposed to do". He enjoyed fishing with his family and friends, watching his Giants baseball team, gardening in his backyard, reading Louis L'Amour and Brad Thor books on his couch, and all the garage sales he and Luci could find!

His heart and intentions were in the right place with God by his side and we wait to see him again at the fishing hole up in Heaven. He will be greatly missed by all. Our family would like to thank staff at Hospice House for their care at the facility while he was there.

A celebration of his life will be held on September 14th at the Waterford River Park on North Appling road from 11-1.

