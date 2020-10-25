1/1
William David Barnes
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William David Barnes
July 14, 1938 - October 20, 2020
William David Barnes died peacefully in Modesto on Tuesday morning, October the 20th, after a brave, lengthy battle with Parkinson's. He was 82.

David Barnes was born July 14th, 1938, in Gary, Indiana, and moved to Arizona in the 1950s, where he graduated from Arizona State University in 1960 with a Bachelors in Education. David lived for lengthy periods, and raised his kids, in Phoenix, AZ, and Sacramento, CA, before settling in Modesto in 1997.

In the 1960s, David was a bank marketing director prior to becoming director of the alumni fund for ASU. In 1971, he co-founded Barnes Associates, Inc., a professional fundraising and political consulting firm and became lead publisher of the National Fund Raiser newsletter. Between 1971 and 2019, David authored four successful books on fundraising and won numerous fundraising awards, including First Place National Winner of the Chrysler-Plymouth Marketing Competition and the American Advertising Association's Silver Triangle Award for best direct-mail copywriting for a non-profit. David served as a member on the national board of directors for both the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the AFP Foundation.

David enjoyed playing tennis, vacationing, and yardwork with his family, and was also known to have a good time with close friends around a card table. He loved Northern California, particularly the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe. He also relaxed by taking his beloved four-legged side-kick, Boots, for walks around his Modesto neighborhood. A well-traveled man, David had visited several counties, including Greece, Israel, Italy, and Mexico.

David Barnes is survived by his two sons and their spouses, Adam (Jim) and Eric (Kate), as well as two step-children, John and Danielle, and his granddaughter, Raleigh Suzanne. Over the past 23 years, David grew to greatly love the city of Modesto, his church St. Joseph's, and leaves behind many loving friends and kind-hearted neighbors.

Memorial Contributions may be made in David's honor to: St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph's Church on Oakdale; the Modesto Junior College Foundation at 435 College Avenue; or on-line at The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved