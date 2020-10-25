William David Barnes
July 14, 1938 - October 20, 2020
William David Barnes died peacefully in Modesto on Tuesday morning, October the 20th, after a brave, lengthy battle with Parkinson's. He was 82.
David Barnes was born July 14th, 1938, in Gary, Indiana, and moved to Arizona in the 1950s, where he graduated from Arizona State University in 1960 with a Bachelors in Education. David lived for lengthy periods, and raised his kids, in Phoenix, AZ, and Sacramento, CA, before settling in Modesto in 1997.
In the 1960s, David was a bank marketing director prior to becoming director of the alumni fund for ASU. In 1971, he co-founded Barnes Associates, Inc., a professional fundraising and political consulting firm and became lead publisher of the National Fund Raiser newsletter. Between 1971 and 2019, David authored four successful books on fundraising and won numerous fundraising awards, including First Place National Winner of the Chrysler-Plymouth Marketing Competition and the American Advertising Association's Silver Triangle Award for best direct-mail copywriting for a non-profit. David served as a member on the national board of directors for both the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the AFP Foundation.
David enjoyed playing tennis, vacationing, and yardwork with his family, and was also known to have a good time with close friends around a card table. He loved Northern California, particularly the Bay Area and Lake Tahoe. He also relaxed by taking his beloved four-legged side-kick, Boots, for walks around his Modesto neighborhood. A well-traveled man, David had visited several counties, including Greece, Israel, Italy, and Mexico.
David Barnes is survived by his two sons and their spouses, Adam (Jim) and Eric (Kate), as well as two step-children, John and Danielle, and his granddaughter, Raleigh Suzanne. Over the past 23 years, David grew to greatly love the city of Modesto, his church St. Joseph's, and leaves behind many loving friends and kind-hearted neighbors.
Memorial Contributions may be made in David's honor to: St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Joseph's Church on Oakdale; the Modesto Junior College Foundation at 435 College Avenue; or on-line at The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
