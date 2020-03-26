Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Davis. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 11:30 AM San Joaquin National Cemetery 32053 McCabe Rd Santa Nella , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

William Thompson Davis

Jul 29, 1945 - Feb 27, 2020

William Thompson Davis passed away on February 27, 2020. Bill was born on July 29, 1945 in Modesto, CA. Bill is the only child and preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lael Davis. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Catherine Davis; sons Richard Davis of Boulder City, NV and Thomas Brandon Davis of Coos Bay, OR; step-children, Theresa (Brian) Saavadra of West Point, UT and Paul Habit of Modesto, CA; and nine grandchildren.

Bill was born and raised in Modesto. He attended Enslen Elementary, Roosevelt Jr. High and was the first graduating class of Grace M. Davis High School. He proudly served two years in the army stationed in Germany. Bill was most proud of becoming a private pilot to follow in his father's footsteps. Bill worked for many years as an outside salesman for Modesto Auto Parts. He then open his own used car lot, Davis Auto Sales. When he closed the lot, he then worked for Bronco Winery as a route delivery driver until his retirement.

Bill enjoyed the outdoors, football and Nascar. Fishing was a passion he shared with his father, as well as camping. Bill had great memories of fishing with his father in California, Nevada and Idaho. He was always happy walking a trout stream or fishing in his boat with his dog, Lacy.

Franklin & Downs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Davis family. Bill will be laid to rest at San Joaquin National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Rd, Santa Nella, CA. Donations in honor of William Davis may be made to the .

