William G. Dructor
March 20,1930-October 5, 2019
William G. Dructor, 89, of Smithton, Ill., formerly of Crows Landing, Calif., died from complications of a respiratory illness.
Bill grew up in Pittston, Penn, where his parents owned and operated the local hotspot, "Dructor's Bar." Here in the basement of the family business, Bill began his amateur boxing career, earning his Golden Glove Championship title. After enlisting in the military, Bill represented the Air Force at many boxing tournaments and track & field events throughout his Air Force career. He was a B-52 Maintainer, and was stationed at various SAC bases before retiring as SMSgt in 1972. He had a second lengthy career as a postal carrier in Modesto, Calif, where he reared his children. After retirement, he and Maxine travelled extensively in their RV before permanently parking back at the ranch in Crows Landing. Bill loved salmon fishing in the rivers of California and enjoyed dancing. He moved to Smithton, Illinois two years ago.
Preceded in death by parents George & Mary Dructor; daughter Monica; brother George; and stepson Rusty Rovedatti.
Surviving are his wife Maxine Rovedatti Dructor; his children William (Jackie) Dructor, Jr., MaryEllen (Sal) Morales, Joe (Debbie) Dructor, and LeeAnna Dructor. Also surviving are Maxine's children Rocky (Louise) Rovedatti, Rick Rovedatti, Randy Rovedatti, and Tammy (Rocky) Rovedatti Borba; his step-daughter-in-law Marty Rovedatti; his brother Tom (Susan) Dructor; sister-in-law Martha Dructor and numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren.
Visitation 10:00 am – Noon, Tues., Oct. 15, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Ill., followed by a service at Noon. Burial with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo.
