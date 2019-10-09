Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Dructor. View Sign Service Information Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon 102 West Washington Street O'Fallon , IL 62269 (618)-632-3681 Send Flowers Obituary

William G. Dructor

March 20,1930-October 5, 2019

William G. Dructor, 89, of Smithton, Ill., formerly of Crows Landing, Calif., died from complications of a respiratory illness.

Bill grew up in Pittston, Penn, where his parents owned and operated the local hotspot, "Dructor's Bar." Here in the basement of the family business, Bill began his amateur boxing career, earning his Golden Glove Championship title. After enlisting in the military, Bill represented the Air Force at many boxing tournaments and track & field events throughout his Air Force career. He was a B-52 Maintainer, and was stationed at various SAC bases before retiring as SMSgt in 1972. He had a second lengthy career as a postal carrier in Modesto, Calif, where he reared his children. After retirement, he and Maxine travelled extensively in their RV before permanently parking back at the ranch in Crows Landing. Bill loved salmon fishing in the rivers of California and enjoyed dancing. He moved to Smithton, Illinois two years ago.

Preceded in death by parents George & Mary Dructor; daughter Monica; brother George; and stepson Rusty Rovedatti.

Surviving are his wife Maxine Rovedatti Dructor; his children William (Jackie) Dructor, Jr., MaryEllen (Sal) Morales, Joe (Debbie) Dructor, and LeeAnna Dructor. Also surviving are Maxine's children Rocky (Louise) Rovedatti, Rick Rovedatti, Randy Rovedatti, and Tammy (Rocky) Rovedatti Borba; his step-daughter-in-law Marty Rovedatti; his brother Tom (Susan) Dructor; sister-in-law Martha Dructor and numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations suggested to the ( )

Condolences may be offered to the family at

Visitation 10:00 am – Noon, Tues., Oct. 15, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Ill., followed by a service at Noon. Burial with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo.

www.cvobituaries.com



William G. DructorMarch 20,1930-October 5, 2019William G. Dructor, 89, of Smithton, Ill., formerly of Crows Landing, Calif., died from complications of a respiratory illness.Bill grew up in Pittston, Penn, where his parents owned and operated the local hotspot, "Dructor's Bar." Here in the basement of the family business, Bill began his amateur boxing career, earning his Golden Glove Championship title. After enlisting in the military, Bill represented the Air Force at many boxing tournaments and track & field events throughout his Air Force career. He was a B-52 Maintainer, and was stationed at various SAC bases before retiring as SMSgt in 1972. He had a second lengthy career as a postal carrier in Modesto, Calif, where he reared his children. After retirement, he and Maxine travelled extensively in their RV before permanently parking back at the ranch in Crows Landing. Bill loved salmon fishing in the rivers of California and enjoyed dancing. He moved to Smithton, Illinois two years ago.Preceded in death by parents George & Mary Dructor; daughter Monica; brother George; and stepson Rusty Rovedatti.Surviving are his wife Maxine Rovedatti Dructor; his children William (Jackie) Dructor, Jr., MaryEllen (Sal) Morales, Joe (Debbie) Dructor, and LeeAnna Dructor. Also surviving are Maxine's children Rocky (Louise) Rovedatti, Rick Rovedatti, Randy Rovedatti, and Tammy (Rocky) Rovedatti Borba; his step-daughter-in-law Marty Rovedatti; his brother Tom (Susan) Dructor; sister-in-law Martha Dructor and numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren.Memorial donations suggested to the ( )Condolences may be offered to the family at www.wfh-ofallon.com Visitation 10:00 am – Noon, Tues., Oct. 15, 2019 at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Ill., followed by a service at Noon. Burial with military honors will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.