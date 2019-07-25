William (Bill) E. Silva
October 6, 1947- July 21, 2019
Bill was born and raised in Modesto, Ca to Ernest and Mary Silva, who proceeded him in death. Bill is survived by his wife of fifty years Susan Silva. Together they have three beautiful children, Billy Silva (Jennifer), Brian Silva, and Laurie Sanny (Luke). Billy and Jennifer blessed them with three grandchildren, Aspen, Hartley, and Barrett. Bill is also survived by his sisters Kathleen Inderbitzen (Larry), Patsy Ferreira (Dave), and Mary Ellen, who proceeded him in death.
Bill grew up milking dairy cows alongside his father Ernest and his son Billy to provide for his family. He laid a strong foundation for his children to work hard and be humble in life. Bill was an avid duck hunter, a member of Oakdale National guard 1969-1975, and loved animals his favorite being his kitties. We are so blessed to have had this hard working and kind man for 72 years of his life, he will be missed immensely.
Arrangements: Eaton Mortuary: There will be no visitation.
Mass will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church located at 709 J Street Modesto, Ca July 30th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by internment at St. Stanislaus Cemetary 1141 Scenic Drive Modesto, Ca.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: 1101 Sylvan Ave. Suite C105 Modesto, Ca 95350.
Published in the Modesto Bee on July 25, 2019