William Charles Einhell

June 5, 1945 - Jan 14, 2020

William Charles Einhell went to his heavenly home on January 14, 2020. He was born in Modesto, California to Louis and Maria Einhell. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Bill spent his entire life in the Modesto area. He grew up on the family dairy and had fond memories of working alongside his dad. He graduated from Downey High School in 1963. Bill was drafted into the US Army and served in Vietnam for approximately 14 months.

He worked 25 years in the produce department at the Save Mart warehouse in Merced. He retired in 2007.

In 1977 Bill married Laura Hannink. During their 42 years of marriage they raised four children and created many special memories. He enjoyed many camping and hiking trips throughout California with his family.

After Bill's retirement he enjoyed gardening, his morning walks, and traveling with Laura. He loved visiting his three grandchildren and attending any special events in their lives.

Bill is survived by his wife Laura; their children Melissa (Ryan) McGinthy, Jason Einhell, Heather Einhell (Oscar Aparicio), and Darin Einhell; his three grandchildren Megan, Makayla, and Braden McGinthy; his sister Mary (Ken) Weir, many brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Bill is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Maria Einhell and brother Robert Einhell.

A memorial service will be held at Modesto Christian Reformed Church on Tuesday, January 21st at 11:00AM. We are very thankful for the compassionate care Bill received from the nurses and staff while in hospice care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Alexander Cohen Community Hospice.

