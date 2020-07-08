William "Bill" Milburn Evans
November 27, 1956 - June 30, 2020
William "Bill" Milburn Evans, passed away on June 30, 2020, in Modesto, CA. Bill was born on November 27, 1956, to William and Pauline Evans in Ozark, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by parents William M. Evans and Pauline M. Evans, his sister Shirley Ramsey, and brothers Robert and Benny Evans. He leaves behind siblings Linda Lewis, of Hayward, Rebecca Taylor, of Oakdale, Paulette Durham, of Mountain Ranch, and Deborah Easley of Old Hickory, TN his loving wife of twenty-five years Neena Evans, his beautiful children Shania Evans (Conner) of Ceres, Jean Sullivan (Scott), of Hughson and Angela Sapien (Joe) of Santa Clarita. Grandchildren Kenny Sullivan (Ashley) of Turlock, Devyn Sullivan (Rochelle) of Turlock, Breanna Sullivan, of Modesto, and Kaitlan Barber (Devin) of Oakdale, and one great-grandchild Sebastian.
Bill's wife and girls were his absolute pride and Joy; he loved his family with all of his heart. One of his life's passions was coaching softball through multiple levels for 40 plus years. He contributed value to our youth that will have lasting results for generations to come because he taught self-discipline, team spirit, and character-building skills to name a few. As many of you are aware, Bill sustained an injury on a slip and slide, on June 9, 1991, which left him a quadriplegic. He did not let this injury get him down; he had a love for God. He left a lasting reflection of his love for God and his life on many people. All who knew and loved him will dearly miss him.
We wish that our entire community could come together to celebrate his wonderful and amazing life. Due to the recent restrictions: Visitation services are limited in capacity and will be held on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at Village Chapel Church 1825 Central Avenue in Ceres. Graveside services are on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 12:00 PM at Ceres Memorial Park. Social distancing and masks are required to participate. The family would love you to visit Bill's tribute page and leave your kind words, thoughts, photos and memories at https://www.franklindownsfuneralhome.com/tributes/WilliamBill-Evans www.cvobituaries.com