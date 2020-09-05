William (Bill) FoxJuly 14, 1939- August 29, 2020William (Bill) Andy Fox, Sr. was born on July 14, 1939 in Okemah, OK and passed away August 29, 2020 in Modesto, CA. Bill was born to John Elster and Pearl Fox and was one of eight brothers and sisters. Bill enjoyed camping, fishing, bingo, spending time with family and friends, and finding a great deal. He retired from Modesto City Schools as head custodian of Modesto High School after 30 plus years of service. He was a hard worker and proud of his years of service to his profession. Bill is preceded in death by his parents John and Pearl Fox, his son and grandson Andy and Andrew Fox, and his siblings Charles Fox, Lester Fox, Edna Bryant, Johnnie Fox, and Shirley Martin. He is survived by his children Leah Fox and Lanay Fox, stepchildren Scott Maxwell, Sonya Dimino and John Niles, brothers Jerry Fox and Lawton Fox and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and extended family. A family service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park September 10th at 9AM. The family would like to thank Community Hospice of Hughson and Golden Age care facility for their care of Bill in his final days.