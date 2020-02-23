William Jeffry Genest
Mar. 8, 1953 - Feb. 16, 2020
William Jeffry "Jeff" Genest, of Turlock, CA, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 66.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock, CA 95380. Chaplain Joel Richards will be officiating. Reception to follow.
Jeff was born in Palo Alto on March 8, 1953. He attended Davis High School in Modesto, CA and graduated in 1971.
Jeff married Susan Pauline Darling on May 25, 1974. They were married for 46 years.
Jeff worked as a detective for Ceres Police Department for 32 years. He enjoyed hunting, camping, hiking, taking trips with his guy friends, and he always put his family first.
Jeff is survived by his spouse, Susan; his children, Erin and Brandon; his brothers, Michael, Marc and Sean; and his sister, Allison, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to "Hunt of a Lifetime." It's a nonprofit organization with a mission to grant hunting & fishing dreams for children 21 years and under, who has been diagnosed with life threatening illnesses or life threatening disabilities.
You may mail your donation to: Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation at P.O. Box 241, Harborcreek, PA 16421. Website: www.huntofalifetime.org; Phone: (866) 345-4455; Email: [email protected]
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 23, 2020