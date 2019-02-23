Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William Lucian Greer III

August 27, 1940 - January 28, 2019

William Lucian Greer III passed away on Monday, January 28th, at home in Modesto, California. A celebration of his life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stanislaus County, 2172 Kiernan Avenue, on Saturday, March 30, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will follow the service.

Bill is survived by his wife, Aynslie, ex-wife Suzann, daughter Stephanie, son Buddy, grandsons Luke and Zack, and stepsons Mark and Adlai.

Professionally Bill was a UU minister and an educator (13 years teaching math –– his way –– so the kids enjoyed it and learned).

After receiving degrees in chemistry and mathematics, Bill worked as a chemist but soon discovered that he was much more interested in working with people than test tubes and enrolled in Starr King School for the Ministry. As a minister, he was an effective speaker, counselor, curriculum facilitator and social justice activist.

Bill loved singing and enjoyed participating in the choir. Would that he could have been able to sing with our new Modesto Threshold Singers - just his cup of tea. Speaking of which, was he really a UU? He did not like either tea or coffee.

For a number of years Bill managed a homeless shelter in Berkeley, started a composting project, and grew vegetables (on top of carpeted blacktop) which became the evening meal, and solicited donations of day-old bagels which, with oatmeal, provided the homeless with breakfast.

After marriage to Aynslie, she and Bill were active members of the UU Fellowship of Redwood City and then the UU Fellowship of Stanislaus County. In both congregations, they lived their values of love and justice, organizing and participating in many demonstrations.

At UUFRC Bill and Aynslie were the youth group counsellors and took the kids on camping trips most weekends. Then they discovered white water rafting, bought a six-person raft and rafted until the raft gave out.

For a decade and a half, Bill inspired members of UUFSC to spend a few hours once a month preparing and serving a sumptuous 'meal to 150-160 residents at

Bill's cheerfulness, thoughtfulness, compassion and wisdom will be sorely missed.

