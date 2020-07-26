William Harry McLaughlinMay 29,1932 - July 12, 2020William Harry Mclaughlin passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in Lodi, California.He was 88 years old. He was born on May 29,1932. Harry was the last of three sons (older brothers Tom and Dick) born to Hugh and Helen McLaughlin in Topeka, Kansas. He was born near the family farm and worked and played there throughout his childhood.His father worked for the Department of Agriculture after the Great Depression which allowed the family to move periodically. Harry was fortunate enough to have lived in the Midwest, on the East Coast, the West Coast and settled in the Central Valley of California. He was in the Agriculture Industry all his life.Harry went to High School in Portland, Oregon and continued his education at Oregon State University. He majored in Agriculture Business and was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He was also an ROTC member who loved and served our Country. It was in Corvallis that he met Joy Fielder who happened to be opposite him in line when they were practicing for their College Graduation.He was a Lieutenant in the Army and was stationed in Karlsruhe, Germany. Harry asked Joy to marry him and she flew to Germany to do so. They lived there for two years and were able to tour parts of Europe and greatly enjoyed their excursions. After Harry was discharged, he went to work for The Grange Company and the two started their family in Merced. After many years with The Grange Company, Harry formed and established Sunshine Turkey Farms and SunUp Land and Cattle Company with his partners in the California foothills near Merced.The couple had three children who were born in Merced and raised in Modesto, California. They enjoyed a happy and adventure filled life.He loved to travel, fish, backpack, camp, build and fly model airplanes. Harry also loved to sing, listen to jazz, dance, laugh and gather people together. He was a Gentleman and placed a high value on integrity, dignity, honor, and caring for others. He was able to love deeply and to show that love to others. He was a humble soul.Joy passed in 2000 and after a time, some mutual friends introduced Harry to another beautiful woman named Gayle Phelps. Harry fell in love again. They were married for 18 years and blended their families. Harry found love, happiness, and more wonderful family to spend the rest of his life with.Harry loved the Lord and was a Christian all his Life. Knowing that he was a follower of his faith has been a Blessing for his children. The Lord took him quickly and his Family is also grateful for that.He is survived by Mary Ann McLaughlin (Norman) Crow, Brian (Laurie) McLaughlin and Carrie McLaughlin (Gary) Stathas. His grandchildren include Erica, Taylor and Emily Crow. Bonnie, Matt and Tami McLaughlin and Niko, Danielle and Kaitlyn Stathas. His Great Grandchildren are Avery, Charlotte, Caleb, Eloise, Florence, Abigail, Michael, Harlan, Myles, Kennedy and more on the way. He also adored his many nieces and nephews.Harry is also survived by Gayle and her 5 children; Dave, Dan, Mike, Mark and Sharon who married, with 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.The Family has decided on a private Memorial Celebration. Thank You for your good wishes and prayers.