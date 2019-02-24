Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William (Bill) Jackson

Dec. 30, 1935 - Feb. 19, 2019

Bill passed on to be with his Lord, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at the age of 83. He was born Dec. 30, 1935 in Buckeye, Arizona to the late Ollie and William Jackson. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanie Jackson; son, Darvis Jackson; six sisters and four brothers. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Jackson, his loving daughters; Pam Calton (Tom), Dollie Corcel (Bob), 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, brother Glenn Jackson of Modesto, and sister Billie Strickland of Arkansas. Bill was devoted to his family. Through the years he made many sacrifices for the welfare of his family, always putting them first. He was protector, teacher, peacemaker, and an inspiration to his family, friends, and co-workers. A little over 28 years ago he met Nancy. She became his loving wife. They enjoyed traveling, entertaining, and being together. He appreciated her whole hearted devotion, love, and encourgement. He spoke often of how much she meant to him. He was a member of Sherwood Bible Church. He was also a member of the Elk's Club. He enjoyed playing cards, golfing, singing, and playing guitar. He had a great sense of humor. He served in the United States Air Force. He worked various jobs including construction. He started his law enforcement career working at Deuel Vocational Institution. Then he went on to become a California Highway Patrol Officer. He started his CHP career by working at various locations until he could return to Modesto, where he finished his career. While working and raising his family he received his B.A. degree from the University of San Francisco. What a guy! He retired with the rank of Sergeant. He loved being an officer with the C.H.P. and the special people he met there. Services will be held on Thursday, February 28th at 11 a.m. at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto followed by interment at Acacia Cementery. Viewing will be Wednesday, February 27th from 6 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to a or the .

419 Scenic Dr

Modesto , CA 95350

